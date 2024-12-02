Endless possibilities of investments in Bihar: Food processing minister Paswan

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Union food processing minister Chirag Paswan on Monday said there are endless possibilities of investments in Bihar, especially in the food processing sector.

He was speaking at the Food Processing Investors' Meet which is part of the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024 - a Global Investors' Summit'.

The summit witnessed the signing of 14 Letters of Intent (LoIs), committing investments worth Rs 2,181 crore and the creation of 4,175 jobs across the state.

In his address, Paswan said: "There are endless possibilities in Bihar, and the government is working diligently to utilise them fully. Our society is changing rapidly, in which the demand for processed food is going to increase continuously. In such a situation, this is the best time to invest in this sector." Bihar is a major producer of many products like litchi and butter, using which investors can expand their business and actively contribute to the efforts of the state and central government to increase the income of farmers, he said.

The central government and the food processing ministry are ready to provide all possible support to Bihar as well as the investors, Paswan said.

Nitish Mishra, Minister, Department of Industries & Tourism, Bihar, said, the state is currently providing a golden opportunity for investment. The interest of investors and the readiness of the government can be gauged from the fact that in the last few months Bihar approved investments worth Rs 5,500 crore.

"Besides that, we have also made subsidies and incentives easily available to investors. By investing in Bihar, investors can also take advantage of the markets of nearby countries. For example, India's exports from Bihar are about Rs 50,000 crore. Hence, when it comes to the scope of investing in Bihar, sky is the limit," he said.

Amrit Lal Meena, Chief Secretary of Bihar, stated, "Bihar's strategic location and agricultural abundance provide unmatched opportunities for investors. With a strong focus on policy reforms, infrastructure development, and industry-friendly governance, we are dedicated to building a vibrant ecosystem that accelerates economic growth and creates sustainable employment opportunities." The event also witnessed active participation from other key departments, including livestock and fisheries, highlighting a collaborative approach to driving growth in the food processing ecosystem. Investors shared invaluable suggestions, contributing significant insights to enhance the strategic direction of the initiatives. PTI ABI HVA