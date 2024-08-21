EndureAir joins hands with 5 defence PSUs to establish advanced testing facilities under DIT Scheme

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) maker EndureAir said on Wednesday it has collaborated with five defence PSUs for establishing advanced testing facilities under the DIT Scheme of the Ministry of Defence.

The ministry has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up these testing facilities within the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) to drive technological advancements and provide essential infrastructure to test and refine niche defence technologies, particularly in unmanned aerial systems, EndureAir said.

Launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with an outlay of Rs 400 crore in May 2020, the Defence Testing Infrastructure (DTI) Scheme is aimed at setting up testing facilities in collaboration with private industry and central or state government, promoting indigenous defence production, reducing military equipment imports and enhancing self-reliance.

One of these facilities is dedicated to Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), which will be in Technopark IIT Kanpur, marking a significant milestone in the drone industry and the advancement of indigenous defence technologies in India, the company said.

EndureAir also said it is the sole private firm involved alongside the five Defence PSUs -- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Gliders India Ltd, Yantra India Ltd, and BEML.

The MoU represents a crucial step towards enhancing self-reliance and reducing dependency on imports within the defence sector by facilitating certification of UAS and subsystems to meet international standards, the company said.

For EndureAir, and the broader drone industry, this development marks a crucial opportunity to leverage advanced testing infrastructure to drive innovation and enhance the global competitiveness of Indian-made UAVs, the company said. PTI IAS TRB TRB