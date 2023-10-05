Energy efficiency, renewable energy key pillars for achieving India's goal of net-zero emissions: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said energy efficiency and renewable energy are the key pillars for achieving India's goal of net-zero emissions.

Addressing officers of the Central Power Engineering Service (2018, 2020 and 2021 batches) and probationers of the Indian Trade Service (2022 batch), who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu said the power sector is one of the prime movers for India's development.

"One of the indicators of the socio-economic progress of a country is energy demand and consumption. Therefore, as India moves ahead to become the third largest economy of the world, demand and consumption of power will certainly increase, which will further drive the country's development," she said.

The president asserted that energy efficiency and renewable energy are the key pillars for achieving India's goal of net-zero emissions.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), energy efficiency is called the "first fuel" in clean energy transitions as it provides some of the quickest and most cost-effective climate change mitigation options, she noted.

"It also reduces energy bills and strengthens energy security. I urge you to focus on increasing energy efficiency, which will make it easier to achieve the climate change-related goals. You may face several challenges in the process of energy transition and grid integration, but you must play a productive role in adopting a holistic approach to address the challenges," Murmu told the Central Power Engineering Service officers.

She said the future of the power sector lies in research and innovation -- be it in energy storage, grid management or new forms of energy generation.

"I urge you to give importance to research and development in the power sector so that India remains competitive at the global stage," Murmu told the officers.

Addressing the probationers of the Indian Trade Service, she said trade forms the backbone of economies.

Asserting that India is at the forefront of global trade facilitation efforts, Murmu said the country is committed to digital and sustainable trade facilitation.

"You, the Indian Trade Service officers, are not just trade regulators, but trade facilitators too," the president said.

She asked the officers to learn and use the latest tools of trade analytics to understand the emerging international trade scenario.

"You require a holistic outlook as well as specific domain expertise to comprehend and handle global challenges," she said.

Murmu said the social, economic and political interests of a country are interlinked and whatever decisions they take, will have an impact on the overall development of the country.

"You should align yourselves to the broader goals and economic interests of India," the president said.