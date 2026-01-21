Energy-intensive sectors must align competition with sustainability, says govt official

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Energy-intensive sectors such as petrochemicals and plastic products must integrate their competitive strategies with sustainability responsibilities, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Addressing an event organised by Assocham, Deepak Mishra, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, said that while market conditions may fluctuate, India's commitment to sustainability remains firm and irreversible. The government has transitioned from intention to action, setting targets for lowering carbon intensity and focusing on a definite shift toward a circular economy.

"Energy-intensive sectors like petrochemicals and plastic products need to integrate their competitive agenda with their sustainability responsibilities. Extended producer responsibility shows that good regulation can provide financial as well as environmental returns, thus encouraging highly efficient recycling systems," Mishra said.

He added that sustainability will evolve from being a compliance issue to a domain defined by innovation, technology and strategic initiatives, according to an official statement.

"The organisations that make this transition will not only comply with regulations but also become important stakeholders in the low-carbon future of the country," he noted.

Kapil Malhotra, Global Business Unit Head – Fluoropolymers at Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited, said decarbonisation and the net zero pathway are now pressing business priorities for hard-to-abate industries.

"As climate risks intensify, a systems-based approach combining energy efficiency, cleaner feedstocks, circularity, increased use of renewables and process innovation is becoming essential," he said.

Rambabu Paravastu, Advisor and Chief Sustainability Officer at Greenko Group, emphasised that India's net zero journey depends on effectively decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors while ensuring energy security and economic growth.

"The need of the hour is scaling up non-carbon emissions, the use of green hydrogen, as well as storage solution-based models becoming integral in converting heavy industries such as steel, cement and chemicals to low-carbon ones," he said.

Manoj Kumar Rustagi, Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer at JSW Cement Ltd, said the next decade will focus on industrial decarbonisation, specifically in hard-to-abate sectors.

"The opportunity is immense to look for technological solutions which are local and home-grown, to decarbonise and make economic sense at the same time," he said.

The event featured three panel discussions on low-carbon pathways in mining and metals, circularity in chemicals and petrochemicals, and the net-zero roadmap for the hydrocarbon sector. PTI LUX HVA