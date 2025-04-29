Enerparc Energy to set up 35 MW solar project

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Enerparc Energy on Tuesday said the company will set up a 35 megawatt solar project in Gujarat to cater to the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) consumers.

Scheduled to commence power supply in August 2025, the project will generate approximately 58 million units of clean electricity annually, contributing to a reduction of 41,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually, Enerparc Energy said in a statement.

Early off-takers include industry leaders from recycling, automotive, packaging and plastics, and global mining sectors, it said.

In the statement, the company did not elaborate any further details related to the project. PTI ABI TRB