Enfinity Global secures connectivity for 2GW solar, wind projects in Rajasthan, 3 other states

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Enfinity Global on Tuesday said it has secured connectivity or transmission facility for evacuating electricity from its 2 GW of utility-scale solar PV and wind projects in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The combined capacity of this 2 GW portfolio is expected to produce electricity equivalent to powering approximately 4.7 million households and avoiding 49 million metric tonnes of CO2 annually, according to a statement.

The power generated from these projects is earmarked to cater to government utilities, as well as commercial and industrial (C&I) customers, the statement said.

"Our global presence enables us to create capital and operational synergies, and when combined with our local capabilities, it positions us as a strategic and reliable partner for the long-term energy needs of our customers in India,” Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global, said.

With over 1 GW of projects expected to enter the construction phase this year, including in Maharashtra and Karnataka, starting in Q1 2025, Enfinity Global’s renewable energy portfolio in India now stands at 3.3 GW in various stages.

This includes 240 MW already operational, 2 GW with granted connectivity, and an additional 1 GW of solar PV, wind, and energy storage projects in development.

Over the next 3 years, the company intends to develop and commission renewable power plants to supply over 5 GWh of renewable electricity annually, including through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with C&I customers.

The company is also taking significant steps to align the necessary capital to execute its portfolio in India through collaboration with national and international financial partners.

Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a leading US-based renewable energy and sustainability services company established in 2019.

The company owns a 32.1 GW portfolio of renewable energy and storage projects, including operational, under-construction, and development assets, with an additional 37 GW under negotiation across the US.

With offices in the US, Europe, Japan, and India, Enfinity aims to contribute to a low-carbon economy. PTI KKS KKS SHW