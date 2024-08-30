Engineering, food, pharma sectors proposed to set up manufacturing units at DIPA: DPIIT Secy

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Amardeep Singh Bhatia on Friday said sectors like engineering, food and pharma are proposed to set up their manufacturing units at Dighi Port Industrial Area (DPIA).

This area is one of the 12 industrial cities approved by the Union Cabinet this week.

He said that Rs 38,000 crore is expected from these industries in this area and employment opportunities for about 1,14,000 people.

Bhatia added that the trunk infrastructure like roads, power, utilities, treatment plants, and ICT network will be ready in the next three years.

DPIA is proposed over 6,056 acres at a cost of Rs 5,469 crore. It will be a port-led development due to its proximity to the Dighi Port.

*** Samsung introduces Bespoke Double Door Refrigerators with AI features * Consumer electronic major Samsung on Friday unveiled its new Bespoke range of Double Door Refrigerator series with AI features.

With Bespoke design and advanced artificial intelligence features like SmartThings AI Energy Mode, the new range will result in up to 10 per cent reduction in energy consumption, Samsung claimed in a statement.

"This intelligent feature enhances energy efficiency, making it an ideal choice for environmentally conscious households. The AI Energy mode allows for efficient management of home appliance energy consumption, leading to significant cost savings. This feature monitors and controls energy usage, ensuring the refrigerator, operates at peak efficiency," the company said.

The Samsung Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator series has a starting price of Rs 64,990 and will be available in Glass and Steel Finish with multiple options.

"They are equipped with advanced AI features, Bespoke Design and large storage capacity, giving users the perfect combination of performance, energy efficiency, and design," Saurabh Baishakhia, Senior Director, Digital Appliances Business at Samsung India, said. PTI RR KRH SHW