Engineering solutions provider DDEL elevates Shruti Aggarwal as Whole-Time Director

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Engineering solutions provider DDEL on Monday announced the elevation of Shruti Aggarwal as a Whole-Time Director of the company for five years.

The elevation is effective from April 14, 2025.

Aggarwal has over 13 years of experience in financial planning, budgeting, operations, and management reporting.

Alongside her new role, she is part of the company's promoter group and has been associated with DEE since 2011, having served most recently as Vice President (Operations).

She oversees the company's financial strategy, planning, and compliance, while supporting operational decision-making through data-driven insights.

Under the new role, Shruti will also continue to serve on the boards of Malwa Power Pvt Ltd and DEE Fabricom India, contributing to strategic direction and financial governance across the group, DEE Development Engineers Ltd (DDEL) said in a statement.

"I am confident that in her new role, she will play a pivotal part in driving sustainable growth while continuing to deliver unparalleled value to all our stakeholders," DDEL Chairman & Managing Director Krishan Lalit Bansal said on Aggarwal's elevation.