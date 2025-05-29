Engineers India Ltd reports record profits as order book reaches all-time high

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) State-owned Engineers India Ltd on Thursday reported record profits for the quarter and fiscal year ending March 31 as order flow for the engineering consultancy and EPC company swelled to touch an all-time high.

Net profit in January-March - the fourth and final quarter of April 2024 to March 2025 financial year - more than doubled to Rs 279.81 crore from Rs 115.52 crore a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

For the full fiscal, net profit soared to Rs 580 crore from Rs 445.25 crore in the previous 2023-24 fiscal year.

"The company's financial performance demonstrates resilience and robust financial stability," EIL chairman and managing director Vartika Shukla told reporters announcing the earnings.

In the year 2024-25, "we secured an order inflow of Rs 8,214 crore, which is an all-time high in EIL's journey so far, leading to a robust order book position standing around Rs 12,400 crore," she said.

The firm, which provides engineering consultancy and EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) services, particularly focused on the oil and gas, and petrochemical sectors, is diversifying its portfolio beyond hydrocarbons. It is also expanding overseas.

"The share of diversified business segments has increased significantly, with around 36 per cent of the order inflow shared by the energy efficient infrastructure segment in the past fiscal, which includes high-end data centres, state-of-the-art laboratories, and academic complexes, among others," he said.

In the fiscal, the company secured around 36 per cent of its business through competitive bidding, with the share of consultancy standing at around 56 per cent of the order inflow in the fiscal.

"The contribution of order inflow from international businesses grew significantly, reaching around Rs 1,077 crore, the highest in the last decade," she said, adding that overseas orders make up for 12.15 per cent of total orders received.

"We have a target to take this to 20 per cent," she said without giving timelines.

About half of the order inflow is from non-oil and gas sectors such as infrastructure, chemicals, fertilisers, power, mining and metallurgy.

While domestically EIL is looking at providing project consultancy services in the power sector, including renewables, defence, critical minerals and infrastructure, it has advanced its global footprint with the successful commissioning of the Dangote oil refinery project in Nigeria and building Mongolia's first oil refinery.

In addition, the company has made strides in its engagements with BAPCO in Bahrain, KNPC in Kuwait, PDO in Oman, projects in the LNG and petrochemical sector in Africa and power plant projects in Guyana, among others.

EIL is expanding its Abu Dhabi office and is opening another one in Saudi Arabia.

Shukla said EIL is helping build a biorefinery in Assam that will produce bio-ethanol from bamboo. It is also building a bio-ATF plant at Mangalore for MRPL, she said, adding that the firm is also implementing projects related to green hydrogen. PTI ANZ ANZ SHW