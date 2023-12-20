EnKash gets RBI nod to operate as payment aggregator

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) EnKash on Wednesday said it has secured regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a payment aggregator under the brand name "Olympus".

Post the regulatory approval, the fintech company said that it is now poised to bring further innovation to the B2B payment business.

"The milestone also underscores our commitment to providing seamless, innovative, and reliable payment solutions, further solidifying our position as a trusted partner for businesses looking to thrive in the digital economy," Yadvendra Tyagi, Co-founder of EnKash, said in a release.

EnKash, a firm facilitating corporate payments and enabling offerings for businesses, became operational in 2018.

Since its launch, the company has facilitated over 2,50,000 businesses digitise and decentralise their corporate payments. PTI NKD SHW