Enlite gets patent for global-first Indian innovation in building management technology

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Enlite, a homegrown deep-tech company, has been granted its first patent in India for a Building Management System for Wireless Control of Equipment.

This milestone makes India one of the few countries where such a patented, full-stack innovation in building management technology has been developed, a field long dominated by global players, Enlite said in a statement on Wednesday.

The patented system replaces traditional wired infrastructure with a wireless, self-commissioning, cloud-connected platform that is already deployed across commercial buildings, airports, and data centres, it said. Early results show it can reduce deployment time by up to 70 per cent, eliminate thousands of kilometres of wiring, and significantly cut carbon emissions, it added.

*** South Indian Bank makes GST payments seamless using UPI * South Indian Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of its UPI-based GST payment facility on the GST portal. The new service enables taxpayers across India to make GST payments seamlessly using UPI through QR codes and VPA IDs, the bank said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank of India has authorised South Indian Bank for undertaking government business as an 'Agency Bank’, and the Bank is also authorised by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) for collection of Indirect Taxes, it said.

The bank had earlier introduced GST payment options through its internet banking platform 'SIBerNet' and Over-the-Counter services in April 2023, it said.

*** L&T Finance launches two-wheeler finance schemes for festive season * NBFC firm L&T Finance on Wednesday announced attractive loan offers for its two-wheeler finance customers.

The company has introduced three new offerings, namely No Cost EMI, Prompt Payment Rebate, and the EMI Lite Festive (buy in 2025, pay in 2026) scheme, aiming to provide a fillip to the festive buying spirit, L&T Finance said in a statement.

Under the No Cost EMI scheme, customers can finance their purchase without incurring interest charges on the loan amount - the only associated fee is a nominal documentation charge.

The Prompt Payment Rebate scheme is available to customers who select a minimum repayment tenure of 36 months, offering a waiver of the final EMI upon successfully repaying the EMIs for 35 months through central clearance.

Finally, the EMI Lite Festive scheme allows customers to pay only the interest portion of their EMI for the first two months of the loan term, with no principal amount included in their monthly payment during this initial period, thus making it a buy in 2025 and pay in 2026, making festivals more affordable.