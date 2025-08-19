Enmas EPC Power Projects raises Rs 57 cr from investors to fuel global expansion

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Enmas EPC Power Projects, an EPC solutions provider to power and process industries, on Tuesday announced raising Rs 57 crore from a clutch of investors in its maiden funding round.

Ahead Venture Fund, a Category I AIF, managed by Abakkus Asset Manager LLP, and Amit Agarwal were among the lead investors in the funding round, the company said in a statement.

The fundraise also saw participation from investors such as Biyani Growth Ventures LLP, family members of JyotiVardhan Sonthalia, Vitamin M Securities, SVK Realty & Investment, Ankush Kedia and multiple marquee HNIs.

The growth capital will be channelled towards expanding execution bandwidth across biomass, biogas and waste-to-energy verticals, while aggressively capitalising on high-value international opportunities backed by the surging demand for high-efficiency, large-scale energy infrastructure, the statement said.

“Backed by this strategic investment from our esteemed investors, we will accelerate our global expansion, deliver cutting-edge renewable and thermal projects with unmatched speed and precision, and set new benchmarks for engineering excellence in the energy transition," Alur Chakrapani, Managing Director of Enmas EPC, said.

Enmas EPC has executed more than 700 MW of power projects and more than 2,000 MW in boilers and balance of plant contracts in more than 14 countries.