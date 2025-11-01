Enough opportunities in Delhi-NCR housing market, not looking at other cities: Signature Global chairman

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Realty firm Signature Global Ltd is not looking to expand business beyond Delhi-NCR market that offers huge opportunities for development activities, a top company official said.

Signature Gobal, which has a significant presence in the Gurugram housing market, is looking for land parcels with clean title in Noida and Greater Noida, the company's chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal has said.

In Delhi also, he said there is a significant scope for real estate development.

Aggarwal said the company has enough land parcels in Gurugram market for expanding its business.

"We will be launching around 8 million square feet area by March next year for sale. The total value is estimated at around Rs 14,000 crore," Aggarwal said.

Besides this, Signature Global has around 25 million sq ft of area in pipeline for 2026-27 fiscal and beyond.

"We are regularly purchasing land parcels in Gurugram and also actively looking at Noida and Greater Noida markets," he said.

Earlier this week, Signature Global raised Rs 875 crore from World Bank's lending arm IFC through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The amount will be used to develop housing projects and retire high-cost debt.

Gurugram-based Signature Global, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, is confident of achieving the sales bookings target of Rs 12,500 crore for this fiscal.

The company sold properties worth Rs 10,290 crore last fiscal to become the fifth largest listed realty firm in terms of sales bookings.

During the April-September period of 2025-26, the company reported a 21 per cent decline in sales bookings to Rs 4,650 crore from Rs 5,900 crore in the year-ago period, according to its latest operational update.

Signature Global has so far delivered 15.7 million square feet of real estate. PTI MJH HVA