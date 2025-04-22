Enrolment of new private subscribers under NPS crosses 12 lakh in FY25

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The National Pension System (NPS) has achieved significant growth with private sector subscriber enrolment of over 12 lakh during 2024-25, taking the total subscriber number to over 165 lakh by March 2025.
NPS Vatsalya, a scheme specifically designed for minors, introduced in September 2024, has registered over one lakh subscribers, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) said in a statement.
The Assets Under Management (AUM) for both NPS and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) expanded by 23 per cent during 2024-25 to Rs 14.43 lakh crore by end-March 2025, it said. PTI DP HVA