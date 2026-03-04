Ensure fast implementation of 55 MoUs for pumped storage power projects: Fadnavis to officials

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday directed the time-bound implementation of multiple agreements signed for pumped storage hydro-power projects to strengthen the energy sector.

Fadnavis chaired a review meeting at the state legislature complex and said Maharashtra has signed 55 MoUs with various companies to set up pumped storage projects with a total proposed capacity of 78,215 MW, according to a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The total expected investment in these projects is about Rs 4,16,701 crore, and nearly 1,27,990 jobs are likely to be created, he said.

The chief minister added that six projects with a combined capacity of 10,300 MW have received approval for their detailed project reports from the Central Electricity Authority, and work has started.

He added that detailed project reports for five additional projects with a capacity of 8,200 MW are at the approval stage.

He directed all concerned departments to coordinate and ensure the completion of projects within the fixed timelines.

Cabinet ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Girish Mahajan, along with senior officials, attended the meeting.

The major companies that have signed MOUs include Adani Green Energy, NHPC, JSW Energy, THDC India, and Torrent Power.

Tata Power Company, NTPC, JSW Neo Energy, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures, Welspun New Energy, ReNew Hydro Power, Mahagenco Renewable Energy, and Avaada Aqua Batteries have also signed agreements for these projects.

Fadnavis stated that the upcoming projects will increase the state's power generation capacity, support industrial growth, and also create large-scale employment. PTI MR NSK