Ensure passing of GST cut benefits to customers: Goyal to industry

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday asked the domestic industry to ensure passing of entire GST rate rationalisation benefits to consumers from September 22.

He also said the government is in a mission mode to promote ease of doing business and manufacturing.

"Kindly ensure that we pass on the entire benefit to consumers. It will benefit the industry also," he said here at a Make in India event.

Infant sectors like automobiles have already started passing benefits, the minister said, adding that the world today wants to strengthen trade ties with India by negotiating free trade agreements.

Goyal listed out a series of measures the government has taken to improve business environment.

The steps include rolling out of logistics policy, development of new industrial cities, decriminalisation of minor offenses and cutting down compliance burden for the industry. PTI RR TRB TRB