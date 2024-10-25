Ensure purchase of every grain of paddy on MSP: CM to officials

Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday gave strict instructions to officials that farmers should not face any kind of problem during the current ongoing procurement season.

Saini held a meeting with officials of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department here, and also talked to some farmers from across the state over the phone and inquired about the situation from them.

During the meeting, the farmers informed the Chief Minister about the moisture cuts being made during paddy procurement, said the statement.

On this, the Chief Minister gave clear instructions that the interest of farmers is paramount for the state government and the officials should ensure that the farmers do not have to face the problem of cuts.

The concerned officers should ensure that the procurement agencies in mandis purchase every grain of paddy with moisture limit up to 17 per cent at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said.

Saini said the state government is providing all kinds of facilities for the purchase of farmers' produce in the mandis, so that the procurement process can run smoothly.

He said, "the farmer is our food provider, hence agriculture and the welfare of the farmer are at the core of our policies".

The state government is helping the farmers at every step -- from sowing the crop to selling it in the market, Saini said.

He said the money for crop purchase is also being paid to the farmers directly in their bank accounts.

The Chief Minister said the state government is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the farmers and they will not be allowed to face any kind of problem. PTI SUN DRR