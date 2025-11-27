Ensure quality in road construction or face action: Gadkari to contractors

Ahmedabad, Nov 27 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari has chaired a review meeting in Gandhinagar with officials of the National Highways Authority (NHAI) and advised contractors to ensure high standards in road construction or else face action.

During the review meeting held on Wednesday, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways also asked contractors to give top priority to the convenience and safety of the people in the construction as well as resurfacing of highways.

He assured that the Centre will allocate Rs 20,000 crore for the construction and resurfacing of national highways and other related projects in Gujarat, a state government release said on Thursday.

Gadkari inspected the under-construction section of National Highway-48 in Himmatnagar town of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Wednesday and reviewed the progress of the work being carried out at Motipura flyover and an underpass on the highway.

In the review meeting, held in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gadkari asked officials and contractors to "ensure high quality in road construction or else face action," the release said.

Strict instructions were issued that any kind of negligence in the construction and resurfacing of national highways will not be tolerated.

"The Union minister issued firm directives to officials and contractors to complete all road construction works within the stipulated timeline. All senior officials and contractors were instructed to give top priority to smooth road connectivity and to address the matter with seriousness," the release said.

During the meeting, the CM stated that since the national highways in the state carry over 35 per cent of the total traffic load, they should be properly repaired, and if required, the NHAI should also take up expansion works.

Patel also made a representation to the Union minister to ensure the speedy completion of the ongoing works on three major routes: Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Rajkot-Gondal-Jetpur, and Ahmedabad-Udaipur.

Responding to the representation made by the CM during the meeting, Gadkari gave an assurance that the Centre will allocate Rs 20,000 crore for the construction and resurfacing of national highways and other related projects in Gujarat, the release said.

During the meeting, in-depth discussions were also held on the current status of various national highways in Gujarat and when the remaining works will be completed.

On Thursday, Gadkari reached Surat in south Gujarat to review various works being carried out by NHAI on highways passing from the region, the release said. PTI PJT PD GK