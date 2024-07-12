Ensure transparency, faster resolution of stressed assets for better recovery: IBBI chief

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) IBBI chief Ravi Mital on Friday urged insolvency professionals to be as transparent as possible, provide more information to stakeholders and ensure faster resolution of stressed assets for better recovery under the insolvency law.

He also emphasised that no one will take action against the insolvency resolution professionals for "genuine innovations" in carrying out the resolution process.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which provides for a market-linked and time-bound resolution of stressed assets, has helped in returning more than Rs 3.4 lakh crore to creditors.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is a key institution in implementing the IBC, which came into force in 2016.

Mital asked the insolvency professionals to complete the resolution process fast and ensure that the assets are sold as a going concern.

"No one gets credit if a firm gets liquidated," the IBBI Chairperson said, adding that efforts should be made to improve the quality of information memorandum related to assets under resolution.

"Be as transparent as possible," and make as much information as possible for the stakeholders, he noted.

Such steps will help further improve the recovery rate, Mital said, while stressing that the current recovery rate is not bad.

Providing data, he said that under the IBC, around 32 per cent of admitted claims have been recovered while the recovery rate is more than 80 per cent on a fair value basis.

On average, there have been 125 resolutions annually since the implementation of the IBC.

In 2023-24, the number of resolutions stood at around 270 and Mital said the number will be more this year (2024-25).

Noting that the IBC has changed the debtor-creditor relationship, more than 28,000 applications were withdrawn before the start of the resolution process and underlying debt with over Rs 9.5 lakh crore was settled.

Mital also said the country's insolvency professionals should also look taking up international projects.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the International Convention on Insolvency Resolution and Valuation organised by the chartered accountants' apex body ICAI in the national capital.

At the session, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Chairperson Ashok Bhushan emphasised the importance of having an accurate valuation of assets during the resolution process.

"Accurate valuation is highly useful to achieve successful resolution of stressed assets," he said, adding that incorrect valuation poses significant risks.