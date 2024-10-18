Entire world wants to do business with India: Goyal

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the entire world wants to do business with India today as the country's fundamentals are strong.

Advertisment

He said that inflation is under control, foreign exchange reserves crossed USD 700 billion and the country is recording healthy economic growth rates.

He added that India is also the most preferred investment destination.

"John Chambers mentioned to me 2-3 days ago that there is USD 3 trillion (money) looking for investment avenues and there is no better destination than India for that money. The former Cisco boss offered his services as India's brand Ambassador to the world. That is India today," Goyal said at an event here.

Advertisment

Further, he said that the world is looking at India as a trusted partner.

"We are now the envy of the world and the entire world wants to do business with India," he said. PTI RR SHW