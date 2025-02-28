Entities require IWAI 'no objection certificate' to operate inland waterway terminal

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Entities looking to develop or operate an inland waterway terminal on the national waterway will require a 'no objection certificate' (NOC) from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), an official statement said on Friday.

Under the National Waterways (Construction of Jetties/Terminals) Regulations, 2025, formulated by IWAI, the terminal developer and operator will be responsible for the technical design and construction, ensuring it aligns with their business plan and provides adequate access.

According to the statement, both existing and new terminals, whether permanent or temporary, are covered under these regulations.

Permanent terminals can be maintained for the lifetime by the operator while temporary terminals will have an initial five-year term with the possibility of extensions.

IWAI is developing an online application portal to streamline and digitise the application process for terminal developers and operators, the statement said.

This digital platform will enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in line with the government's vision of ease of doing business (EODB) and digitisation, it added.

The portal will provide a seamless interface for applicants to submit requests and track progress.

To enhance infrastructure development and improve the ease of doing business, regulations have been put in place for the establishment of jetties and terminals by various entities, including private, public, and joint ventures, on national waterways across the country.

With the enforcement of the National Waterways (Construction of Jetties/ Terminals) Regulations, 2025, private entities are expected to play a greater role in the development and expansion of inland waterway terminals, thus contributing to the overall growth of the sector, the statement said.

By enabling entities, including private players, to develop and operate jetties and terminals, these regulations open up new opportunities for investment, trade, and economic growth, while also improving logistical efficiency, it added.