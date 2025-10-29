Entrepreneurs, startups from 30 countries likely to attend Rajasthan DigiFest from Jan 4-6

Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) Entrepreneurs, global speakers, and startups from 30 countries are expected to attend Rajasthan DigiFest in association with the TiE Global Summit 2026 in Jaipur from January 4-6.

The event will feature 170 startups pitching innovative ideas, alongside Global Investor Meets, Startup Showcases and Pitch Sessions, a release said.

Various competitions including TiE Women Global semi-finals and finals, TiE University finals and Gaming Hackathon will be held in the event, which is expected to bring investments for startups in the state.

"This marks the first time the TiE Global Summit, an entrepreneurship event, will be held in a tier-2 city, highlighting Rajasthan's rapid emergence as a vibrant hub for innovation and startups beyond metropolitan centres," the release said.

DigiFest will be hosted by the state government while Tie will host its summit, along with the event.

Founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley, TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship through mentorship, networking, education, incubation and funding. PTI SDA TRB