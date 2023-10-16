Entrepreneurs to partner with govt for green business in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (PTI) In a significant move to boost the Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam campaign, aimed at establishing a sustainable waste management system in Kerala, entrepreneurs will be enlisted as key partners to tap into the substantial green business potential of this ambitious project.

Advertisment

Recognising the pivotal role of collaboration between public and private sectors in developing an effective waste management system, top officials highlighted the government's efforts to involve private entrepreneurs in exploring business opportunities in this field.

This announcement was made at the Green Enterprises summit, jointly organised by the Local Self Government Department and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC).

Entrepreneurs from different sectors including those engaged in processing of waste materials like plastic, flex, hair, sanitary waste, septage, e-waste, glass and sewage participated in the meet, an official release said here on Monday.

Advertisment

Inaugurating the meet, Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary - LSGD, said it was important for the state to draw up a masterplan for developing Kerala into a green economy, and take it forward expeditiously.

Muraleedharan explained the challenges experienced during the campaign so far and sought the wholehearted support from all stakeholders including entrepreneurs.

Suman Billa, Principal Secretary, Industries & NORKA, said Kerala is giving waste management a special status of industry since it is one of the biggest challenges faced by the state.

Advertisment

Anie Jula Thomas, Officer on Special Duty, Industries Department, spoke on the policies and practices pursued by the state for strengthening the private- public participation in the field of waste management and recycling, based on the motto "Reduce, Recycle, Reuse." Thomas detailed subsidy schemes and other incentives offered by KSIDC to the entrepreneurs engaged in allied activities of waste management.

Jiju P Alex, Member, Planning Board, drew attention to the evolving approach to waste management in Kerala in light of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign.

He urged entrepreneurs to identify business opportunities in this sector, assuring government and local bodies' support.

Subsequently, entrepreneurs from various sectors presented detailed insights into their business models and their potential contributions towards making Kerala waste-free.

Representatives from LSGD, KSIDC, Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP), Haritha Keralam Mission, Suchitwa Mission, Clean Kerala Company, and the Kerala State Pollution Control Board also participated in the summit. PTI TGB TGB ROH