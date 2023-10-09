Entuple, Aditya Auto form JV to set up manufacturing units to supply electric traction hub, mid-drive motors

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Electric mobility startup Entuple E-Mobility and automotive systems supplier Aditya Auto have formed a joint venture to set up manufacturing facilities to supply electric traction hubs and mid-drive motors in Bangalore, a joint statement said on Monday.

The JV will be funded through equity contributions by the two partners, and the facility will have a manufacturing capacity of 2,70,000 units per annum of hub motors and 2,25,000 units per annum of mid-drive motors (48V), it added.

Production for hub motors is expected to commence from next month, while mid-drive motors from December as the joint venture's Traction Motor plant gets commissioned, the statement said.

"The establishment of this JV is another key step in our commitment towards offering solutions to drive faster adoption of electric mobility in India. The production of BLDC (brushless direct current motor) and PMSM traction motors will add to our existing portfolio of motors as we strive to offer our customers high-performance and cost-effective electric drivetrain solutions with a high level of localisation," Aditya Auto Products and Engineering (India) CEO Mihir Jayaraman said.

Aditya Auto is a specialised automotive supplier of mechatronic systems, motors and precision components with 12 plants across India and a strategic supply chain partner to leading passenger and commercial vehicle OEMs in India and abroad.

"These motors are completely designed and developed in-house at our R&D facilities in Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram and will be indigenously manufactured in this JV," Entuple E-Mobility Private Limited CEO Rakesh Mishra said.

Founded by technocrats with deep expertise in electromagnetics, power electronics and embedded systems, Entuple is an electric powertrain (motor and motor controller) and turbocharger product company.