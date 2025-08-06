Envestcom Holding RSC fund sells 1.83 pc stake in Adani Energy Sol for Rs 1,737 cr

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) A fund on Wednesday divested a 1.83 per cent stake in Adani Energy Solutions for Rs 1,737 crore through open market transactions.

Envestcom Holding RSC Ltd offloaded nearly 2.2 crore equity shares, representing a 1.83 per cent stake in Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), as per the bulk deal data available on the BSE and NSE.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 790 apiece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 1,736.73 crore.

After the stake sale, Envestcom Holding's shareholding in AESL has come down to 0.85 per cent from 2.68 per cent.

Details of the buyers of Adani Energy Solutions' shares could not be ascertained on the exchanges.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions fell 1.46 per cent to close at Rs 790.65 on the BSE, while it went lower by 0.89 per cent to settle at Rs 794.95 apiece on the NSE. PTI HG MR