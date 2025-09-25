Envision Energy performs ground-breaking ceremony of blade manufacturing facility

Ahmedabad, Sep 25 (PTI) Energy solution provider Envision Energy on Thursday performed a ground-breaking ceremony for its blade manufacturing facility for wind turbines near Kalyangadh of Bavla Taluka of Ahmedabad district.
The new facility is Envision's third manufacturing site in India and is a step in the company's Rs 500-crore expansion plans in the country, the company said.
The Gujarat facility will manufacture up to 1,500 blades annually using six moulds and will be equipped to produce blades for both 3.3 MW and 5 MW wind turbine platforms.
In total, the project will support more than 4 GW of wind energy projects across 10+ sites in five districts of Gujarat, significantly strengthening the state's renewable energy capacity, the company said in the statement.
The project is expected to generate around 4,000 direct and indirect jobs by mid-2027 once it becomes fully operational, it added. PTI PD TRB