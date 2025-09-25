Envision Energy performs ground-breaking ceremony of blade manufacturing facility

Ahmedabad, Sep 25 (PTI) Energy solution provider Envision Energy on Thursday performed a ground-breaking ceremony for its blade manufacturing facility for wind turbines near Kalyangadh of Bavla Taluka of Ahmedabad district.

The new facility is Envision's third manufacturing site in India and is a step in the company's Rs 500-crore expansion plans in the country, the company said.

The Gujarat facility will manufacture up to 1,500 blades annually using six moulds and will be equipped to produce blades for both 3.3 MW and 5 MW wind turbine platforms.

In total, the project will support more than 4 GW of wind energy projects across 10+ sites in five districts of Gujarat, significantly strengthening the state's renewable energy capacity, the company said in the statement.

The project is expected to generate around 4,000 direct and indirect jobs by mid-2027 once it becomes fully operational, it added. PTI PD TRB