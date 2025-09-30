Envision Group to supply wind turbine generators for Serentica project

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Serentica Renewables on Tuesday said it has partnered with Envision Group to source wind turbine generators (WTGs) for its upcoming 560 MW renewable energy project.

The delivery is expected to commence by February 2026 for the project, spanning Karnataka and Maharashtra, Serentica Renewables said in a statement.

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Envision Energy India will supply a total of 112 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of 5 MW rated capacity for its 560 MW wind project, the company said, without sharing financial details of the order.

A wind turbine generator is a key device for converting the kinetic energy of the wind into electrical energy.

Serentica Renewables CEO Akshay Hiranandani said the partnership is in line with the country’s renewable energy goals. The green power from the project will be supplied to industries.

Established in 2022, Serentica Renewables is a leading renewable Independent Power Producer with an interest in decarbonising hard-to-abate industries by providing firm dispatchable renewable energy solutions.

By 2030, the company targets 17 GW of operational capacity, combining renewable energy with large-scale storage solutions, including pumped storage projects (PSPs) and battery energy storage systems (BESS). PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL