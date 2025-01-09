Envision secures 1GW wind & maiden 320 MWh BESS orders from Juniper Green Energy

New Delhi: Envision Energy India today said it has secured a 1 GW wind energy project and its first 320 MWh battery energy storage system order from Juniper Green Energy (JGE).

JGE will deploy Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) for various projects secured through State and Central auctions, as well as the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) package for the Firm Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project awarded to SJVN under its first FDRE auction, according to a statement.

Envision Energy India said it has signed up with JGE for the supply of 200 EN 182|5MW turbine platforms, along with its debut 320 MWh BESS.

Envision’s WTGs are based on 182-metre rotor diameter, hub height of 140-metre and an ideal configuration for wind & site conditions in India.

This 5MW turbine platform has a proven performance in booming markets of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Southeast Asia, and China.

Envision’s energy storage solution with 5MWh and 20-feet containerised storage unit will be powered by high-safety, high-performance Lithium Ion 315Ah cells.

The same solution will be integrated with a 3.45 MW PCS unit through an AIoT-based Energy Management System. All three components—cells, PCS unit, and the management system—are designed and manufactured by the Envision Group in compliance with the highest global standards.

Envision will provide comprehensive lifecycle operation and maintenance services.

Naresh Mansukhani, CEO, Juniper Green Energy said, "These two landmark agreements with Envision Energy India represent a significant advancement in our strategic partnership, building upon the successful 300 MW order for EN156/3.3 WTGs earlier this year... Together, we are poised to achieve our ambitious goal of establishing 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030." RPV Prasad, MD, Envision Energy India Pvt. Ltd. said, "This maiden energy storage supply to Juniper opens a new market for Envision Energy India."