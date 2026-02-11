Envoys of India, US meet in Beijing

Beijing, Feb 11 (PTI) Indian Ambassador to China, Pradeep Rawat and his US counterpart, David Perdue met in Beijing and discussed US-India ties and shared interests.

"The US-India relationship delivers real results through close cooperation on defence, energy, critical minerals, and through Quad engagement," Perdue said in a post on X on Tuesday.

"Always great to see my friend Ambassador Rawat to discuss our shared interests," he said.

This is their second meeting since December last and took place after the recent interim trade deal between India and the US.

Rawat, Perdue and Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi met at the US Embassy in December last year. PTI KJV AMS