Enzyme Office Spaces rents out 90k sq ft workspaces to Vyapar in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jun 2 (PTI) Co-working player Enzyme Office Spaces has provided on lease 90,000 square feet of workspaces in Bengaluru to accounting software firm Vyapar.

Enzyme, in a statement on Monday, said Vyapar has taken 90,000 sq ft of customised office space at its new centre at Sarjapura Road in Bengaluru.

Enzyme Office Spaces new centre has a total area of 1.2 lakh sq ft with a capacity of around 3,000 seats in total.

"Following the Vyapar lease, nearly 30,000 sq ft and 800 seats remain available for further leasing at the facility," it added.

Ashish Agarwal, founder and CEO of Enzyme Office Spaces, said, "This deal reflects the increasing demand from digital-first companies for flexible yet dedicated office spaces. We remain committed to delivering custom workspace solutions that enable high-growth companies to thrive".

In early 2025, SUGAR Cosmetics leased a 14,000 square feet space, comprising 300 seats, at Enzyme’s Andheri East centre in Mumbai.

Enzyme Office Spaces currently operates 32 centres across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR with a total footprint of 1.55 million sq ft and a seating capacity of 38,000.

The company offers workspaces at a price range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 per desk, depending on location and configuration.