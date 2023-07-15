Enzyme Office Spaces takes on lease 1 lakh sq ft in Bengaluru; to invest Rs 15 cr to open 2 new coworking centres

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Enzyme Office Spaces, which provides managed workplace, has taken on lease one lakh square feet area in Whitefield, Bengaluru and will invest around Rs 15 crore to set up two new facility.

The centres, having a total capacity of 2,000 seats, will be operational by November 2023, the company said in a statement.

The addition of these two facilities -- one of 60,000 square feet and another 40,000 square feet -- will take the total number of seats to over 27,000 in Bengaluru.

The company did not mention the name of property owners from whom it has taken the 1 lakh square feet office space on rent.

Ashish Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO of Enzyme Office Space, said the addition of the two new facilities is a testament to the company's commitment and bullishness on the long-term growth of this sector.

Established in 2014, the company has over 10 lakh square feet of office space and is looking to add another 3 lakh square feet of office space in the current financial year. PTI MJH DRR