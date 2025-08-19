Enzyme Offices looks to double revenue this fiscal, plans Rs 50 cr investment in expansion

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Flexible and managed workspace provider Enzyme Offices looks to double its revenue in the current fiscal to around Rs 150 crore and targets an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 200 crore by 2026-27, a top company official said on Tuesday.

The company aims to double its revenue in the current financial year from the current Rs 75 crore, driven by strong demand from both global capability centres (GCCs) and leading Indian startups, Ashish Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Enzyme Offices said.

"Enzyme Offices looks to achieve Rs 200 crore ARR by FY27, supported by a planned Rs 50 crore investment in expanding operations, enhancing infrastructure, and strengthening technology capabilities," Agarwal said.

ARR refers to the recurring revenue of a business's contract, normalised for a year.

Agarwal said that the company has witnessed remarkable journeys – companies starting with just 20-30 seats and scaling to over 600 seats within Enzyme. Vyapar, Teachmint, Dukaan, Avin Systems, and Stellar Innovations are among its clients, Agarwal added.

Agarwal said that the company recently handed over multiple large-format office spaces to marquee clients, including the handover of a nearly 1 lakh sq. ft. workspace to Vyapar, one of India’s fastest-growing startups, generating a monthly rental income of Rs 1 crore.

Enzyme Offices offers flexible and managed workspaces in India, catering to enterprises, startups, and SMEs. PTI IAS MR MR