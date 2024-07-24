EPACK Durable net profit jumps two-fold in June qtr

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) EPACK Durable, an outsourced design manufacturer of room air conditioners, on Wednesday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 23.40 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

The company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 8.73 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations jumped 77.16 per cent to Rs 773.67 crore in the June quarter. It was Rs 436.70 crore a year ago.

Total expenses of EPACK Durable during the quarter under review increased 75.84 per cent to Rs 747.31 crore.

Its total income was Rs 779.80 crore in the June quarter, up 78.24 per cent.

Shares of EPACK Durable Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 273.05 apiece on the BSE, up 2.40 per cent. PTI KRH KRH SHW