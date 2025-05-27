EPACK Durable Q4 net profit up 35.5 pc to Rs 37.7 cr

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) EPACK Durable Ltd on Tuesday reported a 35.54 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 37.71 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 27.82 crore in the January-March period a year ago, EPACK Durable said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 22.36 per cent year-on-year at Rs 643.24 crore in the March quarter. It was at Rs 525.69 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses in the quarter were at Rs 597.25 crore, up 21.36 per cent year-on-year.

EPACK Durable's total income, which includes other income, was also up 22.11 per cent to Rs 648.74 crore.

In FY25, EPACK Durable's net profit was up 55.9 per cent to Rs 55.14 crore, from Rs 35.37 crore a year ago.

Total consolidated income was also up 53.44 per cent to Rs 2,191.92 crore.

Shares of EPACK Durable Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 385 per scrip on BSE, down 4.81 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH DRR