Epack Durables partners with South Korean firm Bumjin

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Epack Durable, a manufacturer for air conditioners and home appliances, on Friday announced partnership with South Korea-based Bumjin Electronics.

This makes foray of Bumjin, a global audio solutions manufacturer, into the Indian market, according to a statement from the Indian firm.

The partnership will focus on the manufacturing of fast growing products such as soundbars, television speakers and bluetooth audio devices, it added.

This collaboration also allows Epack Durable to grow beyond air conditioners and building a comprehensive portfolio of both small and large home appliances.

"The manufacturing operations of the products are expected to commence by Q3 of FY2026, with the combined entity targeting a 30 per cent market share in its category. It would support portfolio diversification and enhances brand visibility in the consumer electronics space of the company," it said.

This joint venture will facilitate the transfer of technology, knowledge and development to cater requirements of local customers and export.

Epack Durable MD & CEO Ajay DD Singhania said: "By combining our large-scale manufacturing and distribution strengths with Bumjin's deep expertise in speaker technology, we aim to deliver high-quality, locally manufactured products that are aligned with evolving consumer needs and global standards." PTI KRH HVA