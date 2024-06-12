EPACK Prefab order book up 48 pc in FY24 to Rs 1,233 cr

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) EPACK Prefab, which makes pre-engineered buildings and prefabricated structures, on Wednesday said its order book rose 48 per cent last fiscal to Rs 1,233 crore and the company is looking at a growth of 35 per cent in FY25.

In a statement, the company said it has achieved a 48 per cent growth in order book for 2023-24 in comparison to 2022-23, standing at Rs 1,233 crore.

In FY25, EPACK Prefab expects to add 35 per cent more orders from sectors like data centres, tourism, warehousing, airports, etc.

The company said it has made substantial investments and expansions to support this growth, including Rs 198 crore investment in a new factory in Mumbattu, Andhra Pradesh, which commenced operations this year.

This new plant has increased EPACK Prefab’s annual production capacity from 100,000 metric tonne to 187,000 metric tonne.

Sanjay Singhania, Managing Director, at EPACK Prefab said, “Our order book numbers are resilient. We have fared extremely well in certain sectors like warehousing, automobile, sports, and aviation. This year we are looking to provide infrastructure to data centre, tourism, and hospitality and further deepen our roots in the tier-2 and tier-3 cities." The company was established in Greater Noida in the year 1999. Their capabilities extend to manufacturing cold roll-formed sections in various intricate profiles, catering to sectors such as industrial, infrastructure, institutional, construction, sports & leisure. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU