EPACK Prefab raises USD 20 mn from GEF Capital Partners to fund expansion

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) EPACK Prefab, a turnkey solution providers for pre-engineered building, has raised USD 20 million from GEF Capital Partners to fund its expansion plan.

Advertisment

Established in 1999, EPACK Prefab is a manufacturer of Pre-engineered Buildings (PEB) and prefabricated structures. It has manufacturing plants in Greater Noida, in Ghiloth, Rajasthan and Mambattu, Andhra Pradesh, with a combined annual production capacity of 1,33,924 tonnes.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it has raised USD 20 million in its first funding round from GEF Capital Partners, a leading global private equity fund.

This infusion of capital is set to strengthen company's manufacturing capabilities.

Advertisment

"The funds will be used for capex expansion and drive growth initiatives by enhancing production capabilities, accelerating new product development, and expanding presence across the country," EPACK Prefab said.

Additionally, the funds will be directed toward enhancing research and development initiatives aimed at creating energy-efficient, prefabricated construction technologies.

The company plans to expand its market presence across India and explore opportunities in international markets.

Advertisment

Sanjay Singhania, Managing Director of EPACK Prefab, said, "This funding is a testament to our vision and the capabilities of Prefabrication and PEB (pre engineered building) technologies." Nikhel Bothra, Executive Director of EPACK Prefab, said, the company has got the support of a global climate fund as it continues to lead the transition towards sustainable construction practices through prefabricated and PEB solutions.

EPACK Prefab provides end-to-end PEB solutions for industrial, institutional, and commercial projects, serving sectors such as warehousing, aviation, healthcare, education, and data centers. PTI MJH DR