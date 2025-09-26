Epack Prefab Tech Rs 504-cr IPO gets subscribed 3 times

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The initial share sale of Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd fetched 3.07 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Friday.
The Rs 504-crore initial public offer received bids for 5,42,98,933 shares against 1,76,70,103 shares on offer, according to data.
Qualified institutional buyers' (QIBs) portion subscribed 5.10 times, and the non-institutional investors category received 3.68 times subscription. The quota meant for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 1.69 times bids.
EPack Prefab Technologies on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 151.2 crore from anchor investors.
The Greater Noida-based company has fixed a price band of Rs 194 to Rs 204 per share for its IPO.
The company's IPO has a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 crore shares by promoters valued at Rs 204 crore at the upper end.
Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 101.62 crore will be used for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Ghiloth Industrial Area at Alwar in Rajasthan; Rs 58.10 crore for expansion of the existing manufacturing facility at Mambattu in Andhra Pradesh for increasing the pre-engineered steel building capacity; Rs 70 crore for payment of debt and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.
Incorporated in 1999, EPack Prefab Technologies provides Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) solutions, covering design, fabrication, and installation for industries across commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.
The company operates three manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), and Mambattu (Andhra Pradesh) as of December 2024. It also operates three design centres located in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).
Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.
Shares of EPack Prefab Technologies are expected to debut on the stock exchanges on October 1. PTI SUM SUM BAL BAL