Epack Prefab Technologies gets Rs 130 cr order in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd has bagged a Rs 130 crore contract from Avaada Ventures to supply a pre-engineered steel building for a glass factory in Maharashtra.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that it has received purchase orders aggregating to Rs 129.95 crore from Avaada Ventures Pvt Ltd for design, fabrication and supply of a pre-engineered steel building for a glass factory at Butibori, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Recently, the company reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.46 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year, driven by higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 14.42 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 436.72 crore in the July-September period of this fiscal from Rs 270.82 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the entire 2024-25 fiscal year, Prefab Technologies had posted a net profit of Rs 59.32 crore over a total income of Rs 1,140.49 crore.

The company was incorporated in 1999 and recently got listed on the stock exchanges. It is in the prefabricated and EPS packaging businesses.

The company's order book stood at Rs 655.6 crore at the end of the first six months of this fiscal. PTI MJH DRR DRR