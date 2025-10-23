New Delhi: Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd has reported a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 29.46 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 14.42 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 436.72 crore in the July-September quarter of this fiscal from Rs 270.82 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

During the entire 2024-25 fiscal, Prefab Technologies had posted a net profit of Rs 59.32 crore, and a total income of Rs 1,140.49 crore.

The company was incorporated in 1999 and has recently got listed on the stock exchanges. It is into pre-fab and EPS packaging businesses.

The company's order book stood at Rs 655.6 crore at the end of the first six months of this fiscal.