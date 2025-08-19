EPC company Sathlokhar Synergys E&C; Global gets new orders worth Rs 366 cr

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) EPC company Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global on Tuesday said it has received multiple work orders worth Rs 366.07 crore.

The total work order booked value stands at Rs 1,201.59 crore (excluding GST) and the orders have to be executed in the next 8-10 months, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company has secured Rs 338.36-crore order from Reliance Consumer Products for civil and (Pre-Engineered Building) PEB works in Andhra Pradesh.

Komatsu India has awarded the company order worth Rs 10.37 crore for civil works in Tamil Nadu.

The company has secured orders worth Rs 12.39 crore and Rs 4.95 crore, respectively, from two other entities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Chennai-based Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global executes EPC projects in the power and infrastructure space. PTI ABI TRB