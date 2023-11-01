EPFO board approves framework for timely dissemination of information

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) EPFO has approved a Communication Framework Document which will help in the timely dissemination of information within the retirement fund body and its stakeholders, an official statement said on Wednesday. The EPFO board also approved the Draft Audit Manual which will help standardize audit procedures, provide a training resource for employees, facilitate decision-making, and consolidate audit information in EPFO, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

Advertisment

The decisions were taken at EPFO's 71st Foundation Day on Tuesday.

Besides a Draft Exemption Manual was also approved by the board which will help in streamlining the procedures, training and consolidating the information.

Union Minister for Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav along with Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment Rameshwar Teli inaugurated the foundation day event.

"Minister Yadav exhorted EPFO to become a hassle-free and technology-driven organization. He expressed satisfaction that EPFO is giving 8.15 per cent interest this year and has already credited interest in more than 24 crore accounts," the ministry statement said. PTI ABI ABI MR