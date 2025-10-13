EPFO extends deadline for filing EPF return by a week till Oct 22

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Retirement fund body EPFO has extended the deadline for filing EPF return or ECR (electronic challan-cum-return) by one week for the wage month of September till October 22, 2025.

The employers are mandated to file the ECR by the 15th of every month. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a revamped Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) system, which is applicable starting from the wage month of September 2025, a labour ministry statement said.

Considering the request from a number of employers in adapting to new features of the revamped ECR and consequent difficulty in filing returns by the establishments, it has been decided to extend the date of ECR filing till 22nd October 2025 for the wage month of September.

In order to facilitate a smooth transition to the revamped Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) system, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has also undertaken a series of awareness programme with employers and industry representatives across the country.

At the central level, EPFO held meetings with major industry bodies, including the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Employer Federation of India (EFI) to apprise them of the new features and procedural reforms introduced in the revamped ECR system.

The discussions focused on the advantages of the new return filing process, including enhanced data accuracy, sequential return validation, and better compliance facilitation.

In continuation of this outreach, Zonal and Regional Offices of EPFO are also conducting interactive sessions and workshops with employers and establishment representatives.

These programs aim to provide on-ground handholding support to establishments and ensure timely and error-free filing of returns under the revamped system.

The EPFO remains committed to ensuring a seamless digital experience for employers and strengthening transparency and compliance in provident fund administration, it stated. PTI KKS 1.0.0 MR