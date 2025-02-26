EPIC World launches Entrepreneurial Households India Index

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) EPIC World on Wednesday announced the launch of the Entrepreneurial Households India Index, which will track the performance of 34 listed companies.

The index constituents include Au Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Bandhan Bank Ltd and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

The EHI index, developed by EPIC World with Morningstar Indexes, provides calculation services and tracks the performance of 34 publicly listed companies that offer products and services designed for entrepreneurial households.

The companies on the index have a combined market capitalisation of USD 115 billion and a five-year revenue CAGR of 22 per cent, EPIC World said in a statement.

The global platform, supported by impact investor Elevar Equity, has plans to enable the build-out of 50 blue-chip companies to cater to entrepreneurial households (EHs).

"EPIC World is set to unlock India's USD 100 trillion opportunities as Entrepreneurial Households are expected to grow 10X in the next 20 years," it said.

Entrepreneurial households (EH) have multiple sources of income, which seek upward socio-economic mobility and are ready to invest in their growth.

It claimed that the EHI Index, as of date, has outperformed the NIFTY 50 and NIFTY Financial Services Index since its base date of January 2017.

"EH-focused businesses are a high-growth, commercially competitive asset class. The Index challenges the popular notion that only India's top 10 per cent drive spending power and highlights entrepreneurial households as key economic contributors," said Jyotsna Krishnan, CEO and co-founder, EPIC World and Managing Partner of Elevar Equity.

EHs contributed around USD 10 trillion to India's economy in FY24 and are projected to expand 10 times to USD 100 trillion in 20 years, Krishnan said.