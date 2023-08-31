Epigral expands into CPVC Compound manufacturing at Dahej plant

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Integrated chemical manufacturer Epigral Ltd on Thursday said it will set up a CPVC compound manufacturing facility with a capacity of 35,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) at an expenditure of Rs 25 crore at its Dahej plant in Gujarat. The chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) compound facility is expected to be commissioned by the fourth quarter of 2023-24, Epigral, formerly known as Meghmani Finechem Ltd, said in a filing to BSE.

The company is expanding its CPVC Resin capacity to 75,000 TPA at the Dahej plant from the existing 30,000 TPA by the fourth quarter of FY24. A part of this capacity will be utilised for CPVC compound manufacturing with an additional capex of Rs 25 crore, enabling the company to cater to both CPVC Resin and CPVC Compound customers in the country.

Chemical maker Epigral is India’s fourth largest manufacturer of caustic soda, chlorine and hydrogen and a leading maker of caustic potash, chloromethanes and Hydrogen Peroxide. PTI RR MR