Epigral Ltd to expand wind-solar hybrid power plant to 38.14 MW

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Specialty chemical manufacturer Epigral Ltd said on Wednesday it will more than double its wind-solar hybrid power capacity to 38.14 megawatt (MW) from 18.34 MW through a Rs 21.38-crore investment.

The company will invest Rs 21.38 crore for a 26 per cent stake in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) created in partnership with Prozeal Green Energy Ltd to add 19.80 MW renewable capacity.

The strategic partnership will be formalised for 25 years through an energy subscription agreement and share subscription and shareholder agreement between the two companies, Epigral said in a statement.

The capacity expansion is expected to be commissioned by the fourth quarter of FY26 and will help meet rising power demands from upcoming projects, the company said.

"The capacity expansion will be important to meet our rising energy demands," Epigral Chairman and Managing Director Maulik Patel said.

Epigral has announced plans to expand capacity for CPVC Resin to 150,000 tonnes per annum and Epichlorohydrin (ECH) to 100,000 tonnes per annum. The company recently commissioned a chlorotoluene value chain plant at its Dahej facility in Gujarat.

The renewable energy expansion reflects the company's strategy to secure clean power while pursuing aggressive growth in the specialty chemicals sector.