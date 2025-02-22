Epigral targets 20 pc annual growth, expects to more than double revenue by FY28

Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Specialty chemicals major Epigral Ltd aims to grow at an annual growth rate of 20 per cent and is poised to more than double its revenue by FY2028, a top company official said on Saturday.

Sustained demand for derivative and specialty products as well as doubling of production capacity will act as key catalysts for the overall revenue growth, Epigral’s Chairman and Managing Director, Maulik Patel said in a statement.

The company's consolidated revenue for 2023-24 stood at Rs 1936 crore.

Epigral reported a little over 37 per cent jump in consolidated revenue to Rs 1,934.31 crore in the first nine months of 2024-25 compared to Rs 1,409.55 crore in the year-ago period, according to exchange filings.

Derivatives & specialty business contributed 54 per cent to the topline.

As per a research report by Sunidhi, Epigral’s revenue is expected to be over Rs 3,500 crore by FY27. Another research firm Emkay in its report states that it expects revenue to be Rs 3,800 crore by FY27 with an EBITDA margin of 26 per cent.

The company is doubling its capacity of Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) from 75,000 metric tons per annum to 1,50,000 MTPA and Epichlorohydrin (ECH) capacity from 50,000 MTPA to 1,00,000 MTPA at its existing complex in Dahej with an investment close to Rs 780 crore.

With this new capex, captive chlorine consumption will improve and will also facilitate higher contribution from derivatives and specialty products. CPVC is one of the key ingredients in plumbing systems.

"We expect our volumes to be driven from the diversified projects that we will be commissioning in the coming 3 to 5 years thereby creating value for our stakeholders.” Patel said.

“We focus on low-cost operations on account of fully backward and forward integration and continuous addition of value-added products. Our investment in setting up a research and development centre will further strengthen our presence in specialty chemicals and adding molecules in Chlorotoluenes value chain,” he added.

For the third quarter of FY25, the company reported more than two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 103.63 crore compared to Rs 49 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose to Rs 649 crore in the December quarter from Rs 474 crore in the year-ago period. PTI IAS MR MR