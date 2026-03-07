EPS-95 pensioner to start 3-day protest on Monday to press for Rs 7,500 minimum pension

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Pensioners under Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95) run by retirement fund body EPFO will start a 3-day protest at Jantar Mantar on March 9 to press for minimum monthly pension hike to Rs 7,500 from existing Rs 1,000.

As many as 8.1 million pensioners from central and state government public sector undertakings, cooperative/private sectors, mills, and media establishments, under the banner of the EPS 95 National Agitation Committee, led by National President Commander Ashok Raut, have been fighting for the last nine years for their four demands, a statement said.

"Appeals have been made to the Prime Minister, all Union Ministers, and MPs from all parties. But the government is ignoring the cries of elderly pensioners and making hollow claims of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas", the committee said.

Even after regularly depositing pension contributions with the EPFO ​​for 30 to 35 years of service, pensioners are still paid an average monthly pension of Rs 1,171, it said.

However, under various government schemes, pensions are being distributed without any contribution.

Due to such meagre pensions and the lack of free medical care, an average of 200-250 pensioners across the country are dying prematurely every day, it alleged.

"Enraged by the government's inhumane behaviour and continued neglect of the interests of elderly pensioners, pensioners will hold a "do or die" protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on March 9, 10, and 11, at the start of the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament," it stated.

A large number of pensioners from all states will participate. MPs from various political parties will also participate.

The main demands of the pensioners are a minimum pension of Rs 7,500 per month plus dearness allowance and free medical care for pensioners and spouses.

As per the Supreme Court's decision of November 4, 2022, everyone should be given the benefit of higher pension equally.

Pensioners who were excluded from the EPS-95 scheme should be given a pension of Rs 5,000 per month. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU