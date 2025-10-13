EPS-95 pensioners protest in national capital for pension hike

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Pensioners body EPS-95 National Agitation Committee on Monday staged a protest in the national capital and demanded a minimum monthly pension of Rs 7,500 for its members.

Thousands of pensioners under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95) staged a protest outside the EPFO headquarters in East Kidwai Nagar here, the committee said in a statement.

"Pensioners from across India seek Rs 7,500 minimum pension, full DA restoration, and medical benefits. They urged the government to immediately address their long-pending demands," the statement said.

The protest coincided with the meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Pensioners from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and several other states joined the demonstration, making it one of the largest coordinated protests by EPS-95 beneficiaries in recent months.

Ashok Raut, the President of the Committee, said, the Supreme Court has already delivered its verdict in this regard yet justice remains out of reach for millions of retired employees. "We appeal to the Prime Minister to intervene and restore dignity and fairness to the pension system." The committee has warned that if their demands are ignored, the agitation will be intensified and expanded to state capitals and regional EPFO offices in the coming months. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU