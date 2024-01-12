EPS-95 pensioners stage demonstrations to press for minimum monthly pension of Rs 7,500

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Pensioners under the Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS-95) on Friday participated in demonstrations at 110 offices of retirement fund body EPFO across the country to press their demand for a minimum monthly pension of Rs 7,500, plus dearness allowance.

Presently, the minimum monthly pension under EPS-95 is Rs 1,000 and the EPFO started paying the entitlement from September 1, 2014.

The EPS-95 is run by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and its dashboard shows that there are 78 lakh pensioners in the country.

On the call of 'EPS-95 National Agitation Committee', pensioners protested at 110 EPFO offices across the country and submitted a memorandum to the Union labour minister in protest against the "indifference of the ministry and the EPFO about increasing the minimum pension", a statement by the committee said.

A large number of pensioners from many departments of Delhi participated in the demonstration under the leadership of National President of the Committee Commander Ashok Raut and National General Secretary Virendra Singh Rajawat at the EPFO office at Bhikaji Cama Place in Delhi.

Raut said in the statement that for the last six years, pensioners have been protesting across the country demanding a minimum pension of Rs 7,500 per month plus DA (dearness allowance), free medical facilities for the pensioner and spouse.

"Ministers are giving assurances again and again and the Prime Minister has given assurance twice but no announcement has been made yet," it alleged.

Recently, it stated that the fast at Jantar Mantar was stopped after the labour minister's assurance, "but the patience of the pensioners is now breaking".

"Modi ji should fulfil his guarantee and immediately fulfil the demands of the old pensioners on the basis of humanity, otherwise the adjournment fast will be started again from January 30 and will continue till the demands are met," it stated.

It also stated that the labour minister gives assurances again and again, but the EPFO is not taking any interest. PTI KKS TRB